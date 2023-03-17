Tori Kelly – missin u

After amplifying anticipation for its arrival, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum artist Tori Kelly presents her mega-anticipated new single “missin u,” out now. It marks her official debut for Epic Records.

Produced by and co-written with Jon Bellion, the track finds its inspiration in turn-of-the-millennium R&B with its head-nodding bounce. The track starts with a simple guitar riff and coos as Tori leans in to relive the highlights of a lost love. “We were young/ We were dumb/ Yeah, we had a good run,” Tori sings, skipping toward its huge, wine-fueled chorus. There she declares, “I’m missin u,” her voice soaring over gorgeous stacked harmonies, flexing her signature towering vocal range.

The Marc Klasfeld-directed visual could’ve been a long-lost TRL staple. It opens on Tori as she grabs her headphones and drifts off into a dreamscape evocative of classic blockbuster clips by Aaliyah, TLC, and Missy Elliott with a fresh and fiery twist. It showcases Tori’s confidence, charm, and charisma, affirming her status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar. Full of fun easter eggs, it proudly wears its influences on its sleeves.

The release of “missin u” heralds much more on the horizon. She has embraced herself as a woman, a writer, a performer, and an artist. All these elements converge in the ultimate vision for Tori Kelly in 2023.

