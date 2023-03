The Arts Lead Sheet #82 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

Grants

South Arts: Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grants – March 24, 2023

https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/individual-artist-career-opportunity-grants

Jobs

Opportunities

Shesaid.so x Pirate Studios Residency – March 27, 2023

https://www.shesaid.so/blog/2023/3/6/shesaidso-and-pirate-studios-announce-residency-initiative

Summer 2023 Internships (Mezz Entertainment) – US Remote

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/artist-management-promotion-mezz-entertainment-remote-us

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/social-media-mezz-entertainment-remote-us

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/digital-media-mezz-entertainment-remote-us

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/ar-mezz-entertainment-remote-us

2023 Dance/USA Conference Scholarship – March 31, 2023

https://www.danceusa.org/annual-conference

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIqOkILhI2zwXISKFZ2AGcMhD5lSPD58gEaaapQMTq_pZ7uw/viewform

Events

MUSE Expo – Burbank, CA – March 19-22, 2023

https://www.musexpo.net/

Indie Weekly #89: Proven Digital Marketing Strategies – March 21, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-89-digital-marketing-strategies-for-artists-tickets-559719324567

Canadian Music Week: Music Declares Emergency – March 21, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b5XwwDHoQses8-A9_VTH-g

SVP Denver: Solution Sessions – Workforce Equity – Denver, CO – March 23, 2023 – 8:30am MST

https://events.humanitix.com/svp-denver-solution-session-workforce-development-at-the-mosaic-community-campus

Indie Weekly #90: SXSW Recap – March 28, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-90-sxsw-recap-top-trends-takeaways-from-industry-pros-tickets-569787759527

WIE: Leadership: The Art of Influence – March 30, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-leadership-the-art-of-influence

WAM: Sound Design & Mixing Basics for TV & Film – Burbank, CA – March 30, 2023

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-audio-mission-sound-design-mixing-basics-for-tv-film-in-la-tickets-543229503067

WAM: Virtual Songwriting Workshop – April 8, 2023

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-audio-mission-songwriting-workshop-featuring-blush-virtual-tickets-558324953967

WAM: Virtual Vocal Production Workshop – April 15, 2023

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-audio-missionvocal-production-workshop-feat-simone-torresvirtual-tickets-558341102267