Sugar Nova – Touch Me I’m Going to Scream, Pt.2

Sugar Nova, the new collaboration between Luke Miller (from the band Lotus) and singer Rachel Eisenstat, are set to release a cover of My Morning Jacket’s “Touch Me I’m Going to Scream, Pt. 2”. Their version puts a seductive new spin on the track. Eisenstat’s smoky vocals over the chill, almost deep house, production from Miller create a sexy new female perspective on the song. The electric guitar nods to the original, while delivering a restrained, yet melodic solo.

“A friend suggested this cover and my instinct was to give it a minimal-chill house arrangement. Rachel immediately locked into this smooth vocal style that really brought out the yearning sexiness that the title suggests.” – Luke Miller

“My Morning Jacket has been in heavy rotation on my stereo for years, so when Luke brought this idea to the table, I jumped at the chance to put our own spin on one of my favorite artist’s songs. Luke’s production and arrangement hit such a distinct note from the original that it was easy to reimagine a new vocal style.” – Rachel Eisenstat

The vocals were recorded at Evergroove Studio in Evergreen, CO, and the production was done at Miller’s home studio in Denver. Rob Murray of Wilderfox Studio mixed and mastered the track. Murray has worked with artists such as ODESZA, Big Wild, Diplo, and Brittney Spears.

