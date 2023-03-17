Sabrina Carpenter – Emails I Can’t Send FWD

Today, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases emails i can’t send fwd:, an extended version of her 2022 studio record emails i can’t send. The album is out everywhere via Island Records. Consisting of four previously unreleased songs, emails i can’t send fwd: builds upon Sabrina’s most raw and vulnerable songwriting yet. See full track listing below.

emails i can’t send fwd: Tracklist

emails i can’t send

Vicious

Read your Mind

Tornado Warnings

because i liked a boy

Already Over

how many things

bet u wanna

Nonsense

Fast Times

skinny dipping

Bad for Business

Decode

opposite

Feather

Lonesome

things i wish you said

In addition to releasing her deluxe album, Sabrina kicked off the second leg of her emails i can’t send Tour on Thursday, March 16th at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida.

SABRINA CARPENTER TOUR DATES:

3/16 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live Seminole

3/20 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

3/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

3/24 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/25 San Antonio, TX – The Espee

3/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

3/28 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

3/30 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

4/1 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

4/2 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

4/5 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

4/6 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

4/8 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

4/10 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

4/11 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

4/15 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/16 Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/19 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay

4/20 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater

4/22 Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/23 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

4/26 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater

4/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

4/28 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/30 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

5/1 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

5/2 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/5 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theater

5/6 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/7 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

5/9 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

5/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5

5/13 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

5/14 Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

5/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival

