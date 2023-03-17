Sabrina Carpenter – Emails I Can’t Send FWD

Today, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases emails i can’t send fwd:, an extended version of her 2022 studio record emails i can’t send. The album is out everywhere via Island Records. Consisting of four previously unreleased songs, emails i can’t send fwd: builds upon Sabrina’s most raw and vulnerable songwriting yet. See full track listing below.
emails i can’t send fwd: Tracklist
emails i can’t send
Vicious
Read your Mind
Tornado Warnings
because i liked a boy
Already Over
how many things
bet u wanna
Nonsense
Fast Times
skinny dipping
Bad for Business
Decode
opposite
Feather
Lonesome
things i wish you said
In addition to releasing her deluxe album, Sabrina kicked off the second leg of her emails i can’t send Tour on Thursday, March 16th at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida.
SABRINA CARPENTER TOUR DATES:
3/16 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live Seminole
3/20 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
3/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
3/24 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
3/25 San Antonio, TX – The Espee
3/26 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
3/28 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
3/30 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
4/1 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
4/2 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
4/5 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
4/6 Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
4/8 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
4/10 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
4/11 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
4/15 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
4/16 Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
4/19 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay
4/20 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater
4/22 Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
4/23 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater
4/26 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater
4/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
4/28 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
4/30 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
5/1 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
5/2 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
5/5 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theater
5/6 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
5/7 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
5/9 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
5/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5
5/13 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
5/14 Washington, DC – The Anthem
5/16 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
5/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival
