Maggie Miles – Asleep

Today Nashville-based alternative pop artist Maggie Miles announced the release of her latest single “Asleep,” another preview of her landmark sophomore album The Lack Thereof, released May 17th via Warehouse West Entertainment/BMG Rights Management.

Starting over is something Maggie has done, time and again. Overcoming crippling stage fright to become a dynamic performing artist at her first ever show in 2018. Overcoming self doubt to become the charismatic rising alternative pop star she is today. A shift in self is now second nature to this inspiring emerging artist.

“I knew Asleep was to be the final track on the album as soon as I wrote it. The album chronicles my journey to finding myself again, and it was too hopeful to be at the beginning. This song was the finish line. We captured waves via iPhone voice memos, and used a room mic to captured me sitting at an old out of tune upright piano inside of a weathered home older than I, nestled in the blue ridge mountains I called home in VA.” Maggie added, “The song is about asking yourself if you believe something because it convicts you and you know it inside of you to be true, or are you believing it, because you’ve been told to.”

