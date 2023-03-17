Aluna & TSHA – Killing Me

Aluna returns today, teaming up with emerging producer TSHA for new single ‘Killing Me’, out now on Mad Decent.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aluna reveals: “Having been a huge admirer of TSHA’s production I was so thrilled to get the opportunity to work together, but what came out surprised us both — it’s a catchy bop, but it’s still wonky and fresh with that distinctive originality that TSHA has us all in a choke hold. It took a while with us throwing the song back-and-forth and even in the trash at one point, but our joint obsession pulled us through and finally it’s ready to join the world!”

Speaking about the track, TSHA adds, “I’ve always been a big fan of Aluna! She is an incredible writer and has the most unique voice that’s instantly recognisable. She was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to work with so when the opportunity to write together came along I was really excited. It was fun to work with someone so pro at what they do. I also got to step out of my current sound which I love doing and make something a lot more housey!”

