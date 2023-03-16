Canadian-Colombian singer-songwriter and artist Tei Shi returns today with the release of her highly anticipated new EP, BAD PREMONITION, out now. The 6-track EP features previously released singles “GRIP”, “BAD PREMONITION”, “¿QUIÉN TE MANDA?”, and is accompanied by the focus track “MONA LISA”, which arrives alongside a new video directed and edited by Vogue Giambri.

The confessional new single is a powerful ballad that amplifies Tei Shi’s graceful, heart-wrenching vocals as she expresses the pain of being mistreated and used. The gritty visual depicts Tei Shi fearlessly trekking around town while on tour throughout the US, as she sets herself free from the pain she’s harbored over the past few years. “MONA LISA” touches on the pain, false hope, and deceit Tei Shi underwent as an artist and ushers in her EP, BAD PREMONITION.

Tei Shi shares, “My EP BAD PREMONITION is a collection of 6 songs that reflect my personal journey of rediscovering my power and purpose as an artist. I went through another difficult time where I lost control of my work and life, but eventually found my confidence and focus again. It took me 2.5 years to get through it, but the songs I wrote during that time helped me remember who I am as an artist. Now, I can finally share these songs with you as a fully independent artist.”

Following the release of BAD PREMONITION, Tei Shi wraps her support run on Kimbra’s tour and will kick off her headline tour in New York on April 13th at Bowery Ballroom. The tour will bring her across North America, consisting of 10 stops, including Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and a hometown show in Vancouver. It will close in San Francisco on April 26th at Café Du Nord.

Tei Shi ends her tour with Kimbra tomorrow night in Colorado.

TEI SHI IN SUPPORT OF KIMBRA

03/17/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

03/18/23 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

* = w/ Kimbra

TEI SHI BAD PREMONITION TOUR DATES

04/13/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/14/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/15/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/16/23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/18/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/19/23 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

04/20/23 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/22/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

04/23/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/26/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

