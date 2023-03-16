Niko Rubio – Sunshine

Rising singer-songwriter Niko Rubio releases angelic new song, “Sunshine,” available today via Sandlot Records/Atlantic Records. “Sunshine” is the second track to come off Niko’s forthcoming sophomore EP due out this spring.

“This is the first song I’ve ever played guitar on and it feels super good to write and work on a song like this and put it out on my birthday it feels like a big moment for me as a writer and artist. It’s the most personal song I’ve ever shared, I cried writing it and just being really honest about how much I needed to heal my inner child. There is something very cathartic about crying in a session and being super honest. I love writing very happy songs that get me out of feeling so sad but this one came out of me at a time I needed it.”

#holanikorubio