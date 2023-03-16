Joseph – The Sun

Today, indie pop trio JOSEPH release an empowering new anthem “The Sun,” the second single and title track from their upcoming album The Sun (April 28, ATO Records).

One of the first songs recorded for The Sun, the album’s shimmering title track served as something of a sonic breakthrough for Joseph. The band took a more slowed down, acoustic and serious version of the song out on the road, testing it for audiences while on tour with The Shins. When it came time to lay down the track, with the help of longtime producer Leggy Langdon, the song took on a more buoyant, summery and well, sunny, disposition.

Inspired by Meegan’s experience in working through the lessons of a past relationship, “The Sun” now centers on a lush arrangement of galvanizing rhythms, radiant piano tones, and gorgeously euphoric harmonies—all of which lend a profoundly triumphant spirit to the song’s statement of self-celebration (“I thought I was the light switch you turned on/But I was the Sun”).

Says Meegan, “Many times I have found myself in a position where I’m stuck in cycles of negative self-talk. Times when I have seen myself as bad and struggle seeing any other possible truth. This song is my higher self speaking to that me. It’s me reminding myself that I am more than I think I am.”

UPCOMING DATES

**LOW TICKET WARNING**

April 24 London, UK Bush Hall**

April 26 London, UK Royal Albert Hall (Opening for James Bay – SOLD OUT)

April 28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

April 29 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

April 30 San Diego, CA Music Box

May 2 Tucson, AZ Congress Plaza Stage

May 3 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

May 5 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 6 Houston, TX Last Concert Café

May 7 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

May 9 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

May 11 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater**

May 12 Salt Lake City, UT Commonwealth Room

May 13 Boise, ID Knitting Factory**

May 15 Missoula, MT The Wilma

May 16 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

May 18 Seattle, WA The Showbox**

May 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

May 20-21 Portland, OR Revolution Hall**

June 9 St. Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theater**

June 10 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall

June 11 Indianapolis, IN HIFI Annex

June 13 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

June 14 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag**

June 16 Toronto, ON Opera House

June 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

June 18 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

June 20 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club**

June 22 New York, NY Irving Plaza

June 23 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

June 24 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

June 25 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

June 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

June 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

June 30 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

July 1 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall**

#thebandjoseph

Related Images: