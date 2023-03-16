Joseph – The Sun

Today, indie pop trio JOSEPH release an empowering new anthem “The Sun,” the second single and title track from their upcoming album The Sun (April 28, ATO Records).
One of the first songs recorded for The Sun, the album’s shimmering title track served as something of a sonic breakthrough for Joseph. The band took a more slowed down, acoustic and serious version of the song out on the road, testing it for audiences while on tour with The Shins. When it came time to lay down the track, with the help of longtime producer Leggy Langdon, the song took on a more buoyant, summery and well, sunny, disposition.
Inspired by Meegan’s experience in working through the lessons of a past relationship, “The Sun” now centers on a lush arrangement of galvanizing rhythms, radiant piano tones, and gorgeously euphoric harmonies—all of which lend a profoundly triumphant spirit to the song’s statement of self-celebration (“I thought I was the light switch you turned on/But I was the Sun”).
Says Meegan, “Many times I have found myself in a position where I’m stuck in cycles of negative self-talk. Times when I have seen myself as bad and struggle seeing any other possible truth. This song is my higher self speaking to that me. It’s me reminding myself that I am more than I think I am.”
UPCOMING DATES
**LOW TICKET WARNING**
April 24 London, UK Bush Hall**
April 26 London, UK Royal Albert Hall (Opening for James Bay – SOLD OUT)
April 28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
April 29 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
April 30 San Diego, CA Music Box
May 2 Tucson, AZ Congress Plaza Stage
May 3 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
May 5 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 6 Houston, TX Last Concert Café
May 7 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre
May 9 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
May 11 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater**
May 12 Salt Lake City, UT Commonwealth Room
May 13 Boise, ID Knitting Factory**
May 15 Missoula, MT The Wilma
May 16 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
May 18 Seattle, WA The Showbox**
May 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
May 20-21 Portland, OR Revolution Hall**
June 9 St. Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theater**
June 10 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall
June 11 Indianapolis, IN HIFI Annex
June 13 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
June 14 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag**
June 16 Toronto, ON Opera House
June 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
June 18 Burlington, VT Higher Ground
June 20 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club**
June 22 New York, NY Irving Plaza
June 23 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live
June 24 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
June 25 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
June 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
June 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
June 30 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
July 1 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall**
#thebandjoseph