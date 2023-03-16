Doechii ft Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy)

Today, breakout star Doechii releases the new single “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring rapper Kodak Black via Top Dawg / Capitol Records.

A recent recipient of Billboard’s prestigious Women in Music Rising Star award, (previously bestowed upon Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj), the single is her first release of 2023. For the song she links with fellow Floridian, Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black for her first-ever collaboration with a male artist.

“This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes,” says Doechii. “I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet. I love using the old samples of “No Scrubs” and “Some Cut” to mix in some playful energy as well.

