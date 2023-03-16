Chloe Star – Straight Girls

Persian-Native American pop act Chloe Star returns with her new single and video, “Straight Girls,” out on all streaming platforms today.

Following her empowering debut release “Element,” Chloe’s second single, “Straight Girls,” is a high energy anthem packed with infectious trap-inspired beats and electro-pop vocals. “The song is about exploring my own sexuality,” says Chloe “I don’t know what it is, but I always find myself dating quote on quote straight girls.” The pairing music video, which was directed by Carlos “Bawwse” (Kali Uchis, Justin Bieber, Emotional Oranges) and Emilio Sanchez (Becky G, 21 Savage), is a sexy and fun-filled visual that further expands the Chloe Star universe.

