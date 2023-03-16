Bailey James – Change Your Number

Country-pop powerhouse Bailey James brings us her upcoming single “Change Your Number,” produced by Matt Wallace (Jelly Roll) and written by James. This song is a classic break-up song that hits every dynamic of a hit song. The song’s high energy helps convey the message of independence and moving on with Bailey James’ typical no-nonsense delivery. The video is nothing short of that, featuring Bailey under a neon light sign reading “100% that Bitch!,” encapsulating the entire “better off without him” vibe of the single.

“This song is about being young and trying to navigate what you think might be love. I’m absolutely horrible at being in relationships, and when I really like someone, I always get a little crazy, so I wrote this song in that headspace for the girls who fall a little too fast just like me.”

– Bailey James

James is also a member of the Song Suffragettes, an all-female singer-songwriter weekly showcase in Nashville

