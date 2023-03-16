Alison Goldfrapp – So Hard So Hot

Today, British synth-pop visionary Alison Goldfrapp announces her inaugural solo album, The Love Invention, set for release on May 12th via Skint/BMG Music. The upcoming record, executive produced and co-written by Alison, promises to be an evolutionary chapter in the multi-faceted artist’s forward-thinking yet timeless discography. The Love Invention features collaborations with the likes of production mastermind Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens) and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie).

The album’s announcement is accompanied by the hypnotic lead-single, “So Hard So Hot.”

Adorned with glossy synths and a blissfully contorting bassline, “So Hard So Hot” is the rhythm-inducing stepping stone into this kaleidoscopic new world, bottling the ephemeral joy of a dancefloor with its anthemic house beat. The song is paired with a vibrant and psychedelic video vignette directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland (Big Active). Treated with a range of AI techniques to create extreme fluctuations on a spectrum that glides towards radical fantasy, the result is a mythical world that is both powerful and fragile. It reflects the instability and hope of transitional states and recurrently seeks and finds love as a solace.

Prior to the announce of ‘The Love Invention’, Alison hinted at the album’s alluring new world with a duo of collaborations: Claptone’s blissful “Digging Deeper”, and Paul Woolford’s invigorating “Fever”. These collaborative versions appear on the expanded digital version of The Love Invention while the main record features both tracks in their original solo versions.

The Love Invention marks Alison’s reawakening as a dancefloor priestess, in an intoxicating showcase of the disco and house influences that have always been at the heart of her musical DNA. A steadfast independence courses through The Love Invention, an ethos which was essential to Alison’s creative process. Faced with the realities of social distancing, Alison set about building a studio in her east London home. Her home studio space also became key to unlocking the fantastical reveries that power The Love Invention.

