100 Gecs – 10,000 Gecs

100 gecs releases their long awaited second album 10,000 gecs via Dog Show Records / Atlantic Records. 10,000 gecs was initially announced in 2021 and written, produced, and performed by the duo Laura Les and Dylan Brady in Los Angeles with help from renowned drummer Josh Freese.

To celebrate the 10,000 gecs release day, the band also shares the Steve Smith directed-video for the album opener “Dumbest Girl Alive,” which hears Les kick in the album’s doors on the heels of an iconic THX sample while the video showcases Les, our only hope, using the same projection filming technique that was used to film Obi Wan’s hologram.

100 gecs Tour Dates:

4/4 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

4/5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/7 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

4/8 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

4/9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *SOLD OUT*

4/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

4/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

4/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *SOLD OUT*

4/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

4/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

4/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *SOLD OUT*

4/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *SOLD OUT*

4/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

4/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *SOLD OUT*

4/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

4/28 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner *SOLD OUT*

4/29 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

5/1 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *SOLD OUT*

5/3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

5/5 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

5/6 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater *SOLD OUT*

5/7 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

5/9 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *SOLD OUT*

5/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

5/11 – 5/13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

5/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *SOLD OUT*

5/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

5/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

