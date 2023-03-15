Sabrina Kennedy – Wheel of the Year

Sabrina Kennedy has announced the release of her debut EP Wheel Of The Year, out May 25th.

Marking the EP announcement Sabrina has released a striking visualiser for the new single ‘Magic & Mayhem’. It features a video montage of Sabrina which sees her charming snakes, burning sage, reading tarot cards and more.

‘Magic & Mayhem’ is a bold pop rock track where punchy punk riffs pair with Sabrina’s grand vocals delivering spellbinding melodies and magnetic hooks. The song has been quick to prove a hit and has received strong acclaim including being featured in the Kerrang Chart, highlighting the best new music of the week.

Regarding the single Sabrina says, “This song came from trying to fit in with an elite crowd that was intrigued by the witch and the magic, but it couldn’t hold space for it or handle it. I quickly realized that in the confines of their tiny world was loneliness and distraction. There is magic and mayhem running through my blood and I decided I could no longer repress it. It’s about fully embracing the wild woman who lives within me and the magic that runs through my veins.”

