Laurence-Anne – Polymorphe

Almost two years after the release of Musivision, her second album, Laurence-Anne returns with Polymorphe, a new single that affirms her mastery of dream pop. Carried by lush synth arrangements and a heart-warming chorus, Polymorphe is about the ever-changing nature of dreams and the desire to connect with them, as if they were entities in their own right.

The singer-songwriter describes her attempts to tame fear in the dream realm, a volatile environment that can go from serene to frightening in a manner of seconds. Dreams are sometimes a reflection of my anxiety, which manifests itself more vividly than when I’m awake, explains the artist regarding her main source of inspiration. I’ve often experienced sleep paralysis. It’s in those moments that I get a feeling of being watched by the night, and I can feel it interacting with me. When I am awake, she shows me her beauty: she is quiet, whispering softly, shining with the moon and stars. When I am asleep, she sometimes shows me her darker side: her shadows, her secrets, she cries out her anguish. The song’s steady rhythm and haunting melody aptly convey the dreamlike nature of the experiences to which Laurence-Anne refers.

Tour dates

04/15/2023 – Edinburgh, UK – La Belle Angele (Wide Days)

04/28/2023 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Sound City

05/01/2023 – London, UK – Shacklewell Arms

05/04/2023 – Wrexham, UK – Penny Black (Focus Wales)

05/06/2023 – Wrexham, UK – The Rockin’ Chair (Focus Wales)

09/28/2023 – Montreal, QC – Sala Rossa (POP Montreal)

