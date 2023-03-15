Isabella Lovestory – Latina & Tour

Honduran artist Isabella Lovestory shares new single “Latina,” her first offering of new music in 2023.

In keeping with last year’s critically-acclaimed debut album Amor Hardcore, “Latina” showcases Isabella’s genre-bending sound, co-produced by Chicken, Kamixlo and Nick León, alongside another self-directed music video inspired by movies like Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! and Death Proof, portraying Isabella as a fearless & perverted cowgirl, a monstrous sexy siren, a white-faced European manic madame, and of course the badass antihero L.A.T.I.N.A (in the font of Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B fashion line). Each of these characters represent different archetypes in Isabella’s subconscious, together painting the mystical and sexy LATICONICA fantasy.

In Isabella’s own words, “Latina” is “A song about the empowerment of being Latina, as well as redefining the nuance of this empowerment. Tongue-in-cheek and playful, it’s a song that celebrates being Latina without being cliche and ‘dove commercial’ about it. It’s a commentary on the tokenizing of latinidad, reclaiming the uniqueness and poignancy of every experience each Latina has.”

The single’s release also coincides with the announcement of Lovestory’s upcoming Laticonica Tour. Following a run of live shows at SXSW in Austin, Isabella will kick off her headlining tour, with support from Kamixlo, on April 25 in San Diego and will make stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Toronto before heading to Europe for Primavera Sound festival plays in Barcelona, Madrid and Porto.

Upcoming Live Dates:

(with support from Kamixlo)

3/16-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/25 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

4/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

4/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway (Boiler Room)

5/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

5/4 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

5/5 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

5/6 – McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin

5/8 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory Stage

5/12 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

5/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

5/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Skatecafé

5/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/29 – Paris, France @ Éphémère

5/30 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

6/1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/5 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound en la Ciudad Madrid @ Shoko

6/8 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

6/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Porto

6/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Chapeau Rouge

6/13 – Vienna, Austria @ Das Werk

6/15 – Geneva, Switzerland @ La Gravière

6/16 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Exil

#isabellalovestory