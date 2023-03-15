Eloise – Therapist

Today, 23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases her latest single, “Therapist.” The track is the third single off of her debut album Drunk On A Flight, set to be released on April 14th via AWAL.
Furthering the central theme of relationships, “Therapist” is a whip-smart, sorry-not-sorry “diss track” skewering emotional codependency with kiss-offs like, “you’re acting like a boy but I fell for a man.” Starting off slowly with plucking guitar notes, and swelling to a soft-rock-inspired electric guitar moment, the upbeat track further showcases Eloise’s cheeky personality and songwriting capabilities.
On the new song, Eloise shares, “‘Therapist’ is a song for all the people who are tired of being dragged down by their partner’s baggage. It’s also a plea for all of the repressed people to cry on a therapist’s couch instead of our laps. We have our own stuff to deal with!”
UPCOMING ELOISE TOUR DATES:
March 22 – Sydney, AUS – Mary’s Underground
March 23 – Melbourne, AUS – Northcote Social Club (SOLD OUT)
June 2 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie
June 3 – Cologne, DE – Helios37
June 4 – Berlin, DE – Lido
June 6 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher
June 7 – Antwerp, BE – Trix
June 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
June 10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2
June 11 – Dublin, IRE – Academy Green Room
June 13 – Glasgow, UK – St Luke’s
June 14 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall
June 16 – London, UK – KOKO
July 8 – Rotterdam, NL – North Sea Jazz Festival
