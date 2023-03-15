Eloise – Therapist

Today, 23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases her latest single, “Therapist.” The track is the third single off of her debut album Drunk On A Flight, set to be released on April 14th via AWAL.

Furthering the central theme of relationships, “Therapist” is a whip-smart, sorry-not-sorry “diss track” skewering emotional codependency with kiss-offs like, “you’re acting like a boy but I fell for a man.” Starting off slowly with plucking guitar notes, and swelling to a soft-rock-inspired electric guitar moment, the upbeat track further showcases Eloise’s cheeky personality and songwriting capabilities.

On the new song, Eloise shares, “‘Therapist’ is a song for all the people who are tired of being dragged down by their partner’s baggage. It’s also a plea for all of the repressed people to cry on a therapist’s couch instead of our laps. We have our own stuff to deal with!”

UPCOMING ELOISE TOUR DATES:

March 22 – Sydney, AUS – Mary’s Underground

March 23 – Melbourne, AUS – Northcote Social Club (SOLD OUT)

June 2 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

June 3 – Cologne, DE – Helios37

June 4 – Berlin, DE – Lido

June 6 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

June 7 – Antwerp, BE – Trix

June 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

June 10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2

June 11 – Dublin, IRE – Academy Green Room

June 13 – Glasgow, UK – St Luke’s

June 14 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

June 16 – London, UK – KOKO

July 8 – Rotterdam, NL – North Sea Jazz Festival

