Savannah Conley – Don’t Make Me Reach

Rising singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has announced her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me to be released this May. The new album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut album. Love and doubt, grief and hope are all here, coiled into anthems for a new generation facing such feelings.

Today, Conley is returning with a new single, “Don’t Make Me Reach,” along with a gorgeous new video.

Conley tells us “‘Don’t Make Me Reach’ was written really quickly. I think I wrote it in ten minutes in a pretty desperate feeling moment. I felt very defeated and had nothing else to give to the situation I was in. The only guitar I had in the house at the time was an old acoustic that was missing a string that I tuned to some dumb alternate tuning and that song was the result.”

She continues “This video was one of the last ones left to shoot. We were on a cold, rainy beach in Pornic, France, our speaker had died and we were freezing. This video was one take that captured the desperation of the song when it was written so perfectly. Right when we reached the end, the sun started peeking out of the clouds, and there couldn’t have been anything more fitting.”

US TOUR DATES

4/8/23 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA*

4/19/23 – Rev Room – Little Rock, AR *

4/20/23 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR *

4/21/23 – Lyric Theatre – Oxford, MS *

4/22/23 – Hal & Mal’s – Jackson, MS *

4/25/23 – Growler’s – Memphis, TN *

4/28/23 – The Burl (outdoors) – Lexington, KY *

4/30/23 – Bluebird – Bloomington, IN *

5/2/23 – Thunderbird Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA *

5/5/23 – The National – Richmond, VA *

5/6/23 – The Windjammer – Isle of Palms, SC *

5/7/23 – Walker Theatre – Chattanooga, TN *

5/11/23 – The Abbey – Orlando, FL *

5/12/23 – Crowbar – Tampa, FL *

*Supporting The Brook and the Bluff

#savannah.conley