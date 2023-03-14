Infected Rain – Storm

In November 2021, in support of their much acclaimed fifth studio album – the futuristic Ecdysis(2022) – Moldovan progressive metal unit INFECTED RAIN offered an exclusive concert stream, entitled ‘The Devil’s Dozen’. It was available exclusively online for only eight days.

Now, the band fronted by multi-talented vocalist Lena Scissorhands – one of the fastest-rising leading ladies of the genre – will release their memorable live momentum that is The Devil’s Dozen, out April 14, 2023 in DVD/BluRay + 2CD Digipak formats via Napalm Records!

Following the previously-shared live version of “The Earth Mantra”, originally taken from their 2019 break-out album, ‘Endorphin‘, today, INFECTED RAIN have unleashed a new live performance video for “Storm”!

Vocalist Lena Scissorhands says: “‘Storm’ is a song that holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to share a live version of it with you. This performance was an unforgettable moment for me, as it was the first time I had ever played the song live. I poured my heart and soul into this rendition, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. This release is a preview of what’s to come on the upcoming Blu-ray live show, and I’m excited to take our fans on this journey with us.”

