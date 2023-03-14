Esther Rose – Safe to Run

Esther Rose will release Safe to Run April 21, 2023 via New West Records. The 11-track set was produced by Ross Farbe in New Orleans, LA and Placitas, NM and is the follow up to 2021’s acclaimed How Many Times. Alongside longtime collaborators Farbe and Lyle Werner, Safe to Run also features the New Orleans based band Silver Synthetic on many songs, Cameron Snyder of The Deslondes, as well as Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track.

Today, the video for “Safe to Run” featuring Alynda Segarra was released.

The song is a gorgeous duet that directly merges the personal with the global, superimposing feelings of spiritual displacement onto the larger, looming dread of climate grief. Rose says, “Sonically, Ross and I threw every idea we had on this song and it absorbed everything as if it were just this mega-powerful container. We built so many layers into the outro. I love Ross’s counter-melody on the Mellotron and the high-pitched 1-note synth drone which he refers to as ‘the angels.’ Nick Cohon, of Bay Area death metal band Cormorant, brought the doom by arranging the ascending guitar outro. It was so meaningful to collaborate with Alynda Segarra and to hear the song start to fly. Alynda’s voice is this expertly tuned muscle; when they sing, you feel everything.”

Esther Rose at SXSW:

March 16 – Austin, TX – High Noon (6pm, Paste Magazine)

March 17 -Austin, TX – Colten House Hotel (5pm, Sun Radio)

Far Out Lounge (7:30pm, Gar Hole Records)

Antone’s (11pm, New West Records Showcase)

March 18 – Austin, TX – Still Austin Whiskey (6pm, Still Austin Whiskey)

Sam’s Town Point (9pm)

Esther Rose on Tour:

March 20 – Marfa, TX – Planet Marfa

March 21 – Silver City, NM – Power & Light Press

March 23 – Taos, NM – The Stakeout

March 25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

April 14 – Trinidad, CO – Trinidad Lounge w/ Dylan Earl

April 15 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive w/ Dylan Earl

April 16 – Laramie, WY – Ruffed Up Duck Saloon w/ Dylan Earl

April 27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville w/ Fruit Bats

April 29 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse w/ Fruit Bats

April 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works w/ Fruit Bats

May 5 – New Orleans, LA – The Broadside (New Orleans album release show)

May 13 – Greer, SC – Albino Skunk Music Festival

June 26 – Nashville, TN – Dee’s Lounge

June 27 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

June 28 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – Winchester Music Tavern

#therealestherrose

Related Images: