Babygirl – US Headline Tour

Today, rising indie pop band Babygirl announce their first ever US headline tour, Following a much-hyped opening slot for singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker in 2021.

In support of the tour announcement, today they released an intimate acoustic performance video of their single “Born With A Broken Heart,” a wistful instant classic that showcases the band’s incisive and poignant songwriting, with the dose of Babygirl charm they’re swiftly being recognized for.

Last month, the band announced their fourth EP Be Still My Heart (April 14, Sanldot) a five-track collection that details love’s ebbs and flows.

CANADIAN TOUR

4/12 – Montreal – L’Esco

4/15 – Toronto – The Drake

5/25 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore

US TOUR

5/26 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

5/27 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

5/30 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

6/13 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Club

6/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

6/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

#babygirlband