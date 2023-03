The Arts Lead Sheet #81: Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Colorado Creates Grant – May 24, 2023

https://oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-creates-grant

Jobs

Senior Editor (Digital) (5280 Magazine) – Denver, CO

https://open.media/jobs/senior-editor-digital-at-5280/

Opportunities

APPLICANTS FOR DENVER COUNTY CULTURAL COUNCIL AND DENVER COMMISSION ON CULTURAL AFFAIRS (Denver Arts & Venues) – March 31, 2023

https://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/news/detail/denver-arts-venues-seeking-candidates-for-denver-commission-on-cultural-affairs-and-scfd-denver-county-cultural-council

Events

California Copyright Conference: WTF are NFT’s Part 2: NFT Royalties Explained – March 21, 2023 – 2:30pm PST

https://theccc.org/events/wtf-are-nfts-part-2-nft-royalties-explained/

WIE: Leadership: The Art of Influence – March 23, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-leadership-the-art-of-influence

Indie 102.3 Local 303 March Meetup – The Mercury Café – Denver, CO – March 27, 2023 – 6:30pm

https://www.cpr.org/event/indie-102-3s-march-local-303-meetup/

COMBO: Shannon Bock – March 27, 2023 – 7pm MST

https://coloradomusic.org/

Boulder Arts Week Networking & Happy Hour – The Studio – Boulder, CO – April 10, 2023 – 5:30pm MST

https://immersivedenver.com/networking/

California Copyright Conference: TikTok Creation: Rights, Implications & What You Need to Know – April 11, 2023 – 2:30pm PST

https://theccc.org/events/tiktok-rights-implications-and-what-you-need-to-know/

The She Rocks Awards – Anaheim, CA – April 13, 2023

https://sherocksawards.com/tickets/

Indie 102.3 Local 303 April Meetup – The Mercury Café – Denver, CO – April 24, 2023 – 6:30pm

https://www.cpr.org/event/indie-102-3s-april-local-303-meetup/