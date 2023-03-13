Tash Sultana – James Dean

TASH SULTANA, a gender-fluid multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer, and entrepreneur, has been a powerful presence in the music industry for the last decade. Today (March 13), they have shared “James Dean,” the first single from an upcoming EP out later this year (TBA) through their label, Lonely Lands Records.

“James Dean” is a powerful and soulful song about self-reflection and transformation. It’s a heartfelt ode to learning who one’s true friends are and having the courage to cut ties with those who don’t add value to one’s life. The song is driven by a strong guitar riff and a steady beat, while TASH’s passionate vocals entice listeners to reflect on the relationships they have and how they can make the necessary changes to move forward in life.

“I feel like the entire point of my career has always been DIY,” TASH says. “I’ve always produced everything, written everything, played every single instrument you hear, engineered it, co-engineered and sometimes even mixed and mastered. I have always done all of that but I feel like people still just don’t get it and to me it’s the most important message to send out. I remember once someone in an interview literally asked me ‘who is your guitarist’—I had to laugh. So I do it all. I have had great mentoring with my studio engineer Richard Stolz. That’s very important to highlight. He’s taught me a lot over the last few years.

“I actually wrote ‘James Dean’ in December 2021 when I took another trip falling off the face of the earth—I feel like that’s where most of my songs come from, the pits of hell.”

