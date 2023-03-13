Reunions at SXSW 2023

SXSW 2023 is bringing bands back together including 2 notable ones: Tangerine Dream & Be Your Own PET

Tangerine Dream – SXSW – The Parish March 16, 2023

Tangerine Dream are an electronic music group founded in 1967 by Edgar Froese in Berlin. Their groundbreaking record Phaedra, released in 1974, reached gold status in the UK, and was the band‘s first success on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed.

The recording became a milestone in electronic music. Over the last 53 years, Tangerine Dream released more than one hundred albums.

After Edgar Froese’s death in 2015, Tangerine Dream’s line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning (since 2005) as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane (since 2011), Ulrich Schnauss (since 2014) and Paul Frick (since June 2020).

Their latest studio album Raum was released in February 2022. Tangerine Dream is performing their first US concert in a decade at SXSW.

Be Your Own PET – SXSW – March 14-18, 2023

In 2005 Nashville’s Be Your Own Pet played their first SXSW. Be Your Own Pet are: Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein,(guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and John Eatherly (drums). The buzz they generated, along with the release of their debut single “Damn Damn Leash” quickly led to a record deal with Thurston Moore’s Ecstatic Peace label in the U.S. and XL Recordings in the UK. They were still in high school. BYOP went on to release 2 albums – 2006’s self-titled debut and Get Awkward – that were beloved by music fans and critics alike before they broke up in 2008.

Fast forward to last year when, almost on a lark, BYOP reunited to play a handful of shows supporting Jack White. This led to their massive influence and legacy being discussed via features with Pitchfork, The Guardian, and more. Furthermore, they realized they liked playing together again.

After a 15+ year absence, Be Your Own Pet will return to Austin for this year’s SXSW.

