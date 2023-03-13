Liv.e – Girl In the Half Pearl

Vulnerable and direct, Liv.e shares the latest visual offering from her widely-celebrated sophomore album with a new video for “HowTheyLikeMe!.” The self-directed visual lays out the bare emotions that are woven throughout the widely-celebrated Girl In The Half Pearl.

With an upcoming 5 date US tour launching March 23rd, she is ready to display her acceptance of power in self.

Liv.e’s second album, Girl In The Half Pearl, features all three of her previously released and critically acclaimed singles – “Ghost,” “Find Out” co-produced with Mndsgn, and “Wild Animals” co-written and produced alongside John Carroll Kirby and Solomonphonic. Across 17 tracks, Liv.e explores the mental hurdles of self-examination, grappling with grief and the dynamics of her relationships.

Upcoming Tour Dates

3/23 – Oakland, CA @ Crybaby

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

3/29 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

4/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

4/3 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

