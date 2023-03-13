Alice Phoebe Lou – Shelter

Independent singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou has returned with the first single from her soon-to-be-announced new album. “Shelter” arrives two years after Alice’s 2021 Child’s Play and Glow, her back-to-back acclaimed LP releases in the span of 9 months.
With “Shelter” being the first release from her new album coming later this year, Alice phoebe Lou is very much an artist to watch.
ALICE PHOEBE LOU WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES
Australia and New Zealand
March
14 – AUCKLAND – The Tuning Fork ^
* with Gabriella Cohen (solo set) // ^ with Molly Payton (solo set)
Japan and Taiwan
March
19 – TAIPEI – Moon Romantic SOLD OUT
22 – TOKYO – WWWX *
23 – BEPPU – Shibainoyu
25 – TAKAMATSU – Ritsurin Garden
26 – KAMAKURA – Jochiji Temple SOLD OUT
27 – TOKYO – Haremame SOLD OUT
29 – YOKOHAMA – Billboard LIVE ^
* with ODOTTEBAKRINOKUNI (band) // ^ with Ayano Kaneko (solo set)
North America
May
10 – PHILADELPHIA – World Cafe Live
12 – SALT LAKE CITY – Kilby Block Party
13 – CHICAGO – Thalia Hall
14 – SEATTLE – The Crocodile
16 – VICTORIA – Capital Ballroom
Europe
October
25 – COLOGNE – Gloria
26 – FRANKFURT – Zoom
27 – MUNICH – Backstage Werk
29 – VIENNA – Arena
30 – PRAGUE – Lucerna Music Bar
November
1 – SALZHAUS – Winterthur
2 – MILAN – Magazzini
3 – DORNBIRN – Spielbode
5 – BERLIN – Metropol
7 – OSLO – Vulkan Arena
8 – STOCKHOLM – Nalen
9 – COPENHAGEN – DR Studio 2
11 – HAMBURG – Uebel & Gefährlich
22 – PARIS – La Cigale
23 – AMSTERDAM – Paradiso
24 – GRONINGEN – Spot
26 – BRUSSELS – La Madeleine
28 – BARCELONA – Sala Apolo
29 – MADRID – Jaguar Club
30 – LISBON – LAV
December
2 – SAN SEBASTIAN – Dabadaba
5 – BRIGHTON – Chalk
6 – MANCHESTER – New Century Hall
7 – BRISTOL – Trinity
8 – LONDON – O2 Kentish Town Forum
#alicephoebelou