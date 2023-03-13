Alice Phoebe Lou – Shelter

Independent singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou has returned with the first single from her soon-to-be-announced new album. “Shelter” arrives two years after Alice’s 2021 Child’s Play and Glow, her back-to-back acclaimed LP releases in the span of 9 months.

With “Shelter” being the first release from her new album coming later this year, Alice phoebe Lou is very much an artist to watch.

ALICE PHOEBE LOU WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

Australia and New Zealand

March

14 – AUCKLAND – The Tuning Fork ^

* with Gabriella Cohen (solo set) // ^ with Molly Payton (solo set)

Japan and Taiwan

March

19 – TAIPEI – Moon Romantic SOLD OUT

22 – TOKYO – WWWX *

23 – BEPPU – Shibainoyu

25 – TAKAMATSU – Ritsurin Garden

26 – KAMAKURA – Jochiji Temple SOLD OUT

27 – TOKYO – Haremame SOLD OUT

29 – YOKOHAMA – Billboard LIVE ^

* with ODOTTEBAKRINOKUNI (band) // ^ with Ayano Kaneko (solo set)

North America

May

10 – PHILADELPHIA – World Cafe Live

12 – SALT LAKE CITY – Kilby Block Party

13 – CHICAGO – Thalia Hall

14 – SEATTLE – The Crocodile

16 – VICTORIA – Capital Ballroom

Europe

October

25 – COLOGNE – Gloria

26 – FRANKFURT – Zoom

27 – MUNICH – Backstage Werk

29 – VIENNA – Arena

30 – PRAGUE – Lucerna Music Bar

November

1 – SALZHAUS – Winterthur

2 – MILAN – Magazzini

3 – DORNBIRN – Spielbode

5 – BERLIN – Metropol

7 – OSLO – Vulkan Arena

8 – STOCKHOLM – Nalen

9 – COPENHAGEN – DR Studio 2

11 – HAMBURG – Uebel & Gefährlich

22 – PARIS – La Cigale

23 – AMSTERDAM – Paradiso

24 – GRONINGEN – Spot

26 – BRUSSELS – La Madeleine

28 – BARCELONA – Sala Apolo

29 – MADRID – Jaguar Club

30 – LISBON – LAV

December

2 – SAN SEBASTIAN – Dabadaba

5 – BRIGHTON – Chalk

6 – MANCHESTER – New Century Hall

7 – BRISTOL – Trinity

8 – LONDON – O2 Kentish Town Forum

