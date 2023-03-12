Miia x Vaarin – Skin Of A Fool

“Skin of a Fool” cuts straight to the chase– it’s soul-stirring from the very beginning. An upfront yet magical soundscape immediately draws you into a bygone era like some mysterious dream. Heavy drums combined with unshielded lyrics express the deep graveness of the song. You can feel that something is coming – and you might find yourself unprepared. However, together, MIIA and Vaarin manage to smoothly guide you through with their powerful story, culminating in what feels like an indestructible, liberating whirlwind. “Skin of a Fool” is the quintessential musical force. It is dramatic, but at the same time delicate. “Skin of a Fool” is sure to awaken a mighty strength in us all, and is in that a type of song that does not come by often enough.

As MIIA details:

“I didn’t know Vaarin that well, but I admired her. Her truth was just so clear to me.

Not only are her melodies beyond special and sincere – she also takes risks and isn’t afraid to make the listener a bit uncomfortable. We wrote “Skin of a Fool” during a vulnerable conversation about feelings we had felt surrounding not being good enough. Our producer, Joachim “J RYGGS”, already had these enchanting chords that immediately spoke to us. You need to allow darkness to “get out” of it. And sometimes, in order to do that, you need to know that you’re not alone. You need to let love in – and only when you do that – you can finally be free.”

