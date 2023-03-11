LoRen – Black Women

LoRen is excited to present the music video for her new single “Black Women,” an examination that the Pittsburgh-based singer-songwriter hopes will further dismantle the “strong Black woman narrative” but rather embrace their humanity and the variety of emotions they too possess. A stunning visual that amplifies the soul-stirring message of the song, “Black Women” dances between gentle and disruptive, and finds LoRen delivering a passionate performance alongside various powerful Black women.

“Black Women,” is a poem-turned-song that LoRen began writing during her 2020 pregnancy when she experienced several instances where racial bias revealed itself within her doctor visits. The more she educated herself on the statistics around Black maternal health, the more unsettled she became. LoRen poetically declares hard truths as she shares the trauma surrounding Black maternal health and other stereotypes that plague Black women with a candor rarely heard in modern music. Further, LoRen hopes “Black Women” feels therapeutic to those who can relate to it and provokes empathy for those who cannot.

“In public, I am often over-accommodating and reserved,” she explains. “Enduring pain in silence, and tirelessly carrying the torch of society’s view of my ancestor’s unhuman strength, this song is that bold inner perspective that I could no longer keep to myself. This is my interpretation of walking in the freedom of Nina Simone — I am responding to the suffrage that has been ‘in plain sight’ for so long.”

