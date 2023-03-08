Caroline Rose – Tell Me What You Want

Caroline Rose’s The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records, is a “brave document of turmoil and heartbreak full of sumptuous arrangements and powerful lyrics” (Bandcamp). Today, Rose presents a new single and video, “Tell Me What You Want,” which chronicles conflicting feelings nearing the end of a relationship.

Although the album largely deals with regret and grief, loss and change, shame and the inevitability of pain, on “Tell Me What You Want” Rose’s impish humor pops up unexpectedly: “I’m beating my head // Against the dashboard of your compact car // Just tell me what you want // Testing testing // Is this thing on? // Boy, you’re gonna hate this song // Tell me what you want.” It showcases the kind of dark comedy with which we’ve become familiar in their catalog, fusing upbeat melodies with oft-hilariously deflating lyrics.

Rose further elaborates on “Tell Me What You Want”: “When I listen to this I really feel for myself during that time. My head was like a cesspool of voices trying to tell me what to do. You know, the end of a relationship can be so confusing. There are all these emotions swirling around and really no handbook. You realize when all your attempts to connect with your partner aren’t working, you either have to find a way to stick it out or leave… And both options suck. This song is about being in that pickle of desperation, between trying to protect yourself and feeling the immense guilt and regret of walking away from someone you love.”

Additionally, Rose and director Sam Bennett announce The Art of Forgetting short film, which is a loose recreation of real life events. Each of the film’s three chapters weave together a story of Rose navigating a transformative heartbreak. The “Tell Me What You Want” video is a chapter of the film, which picks up where the “Miami” video ends.

The Art of Forgetting Film Screenings

Thu. March 23 – 3pm ET – Youtube Livestream & Q+A

Fri. March 24 – 9:15pm ET – Brooklyn, NY @ Tower Records [RSVP required]

Fri. March 24 – 10:15pm ET – Brooklyn, NY @ Tower Records [RSVP required]

Caroline Rose Tour Dates

Fri. March 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

Sat. April 1 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. April 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. April 5 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. April 6 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern – SOLD OUT

Sun. April 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Wed. April 12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. April 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. April 15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Sun. April 16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. April 18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Wed. April 19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. April 21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall – SOLD OUT

Sat. April 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. April 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Tue. April 25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Fri. April 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sat. April 29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sat. May 6 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Sun. May 21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

Sat. May 27 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Mon. May 29 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

Wed. 31 May – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Thu. 1 June – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Sat. 3 June – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. 4 June – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Mon, 5 June – London, UK @ HEAVEN

Wed. June 7 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. June 10 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

Tue. June 13 – Brussels, BE @ AB

Wed. June 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

Fri. June 16 – Paris, FR @ La Hasard Ludique

Sat. June 17 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Sun. June 18 – Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival

