Annabel Lee – Mother’s Hammer

Today, Los Angeles-based alt-rocker Annabel Lee shares her debut album Mother’s Hammer is out everywhere now. A limited run on vinyl will be available exclusively at the official album release show on March 25 at LA’s Moroccan Lounge. Alongside the LP, Lee shares the latest, haunting track, “All Of My Ghosts.”

Written mostly while in quarantine in 2020, Mother’s Hammer gave Annabel Lee time to reflect on preceding years which were some of the hardest of her life. After a cross-country move to pursue music, Lee found herself in challenging situations, from struggling with addiction and running out of money to ending an eight year relationship that left her without a place to live. It was from this profound hardship that an incredibly intimate, expansive body of work emerged. Diving into the subject matter, Lee shares, “Some of the stories on the album relate to being strung along by vampires in the industry. Being mistreated and taken advantage of. Fumbling around trying to fall in love and staying numb at every turn. Grieving the loss of friends, gone much too soon, and trying to see the silver linings but losing hope. Being 3,000 miles from anyone that actually knew me. It was a very dark and informative time.”

Alongside the album, Lee shares the latest track, “All Of My Ghosts,” an honest exploration of a long term relationship and merging two people’s pasts and present. Lee explains, “This song is about entering a relationship with somebody who had previously been in a long term relationship with somebody else and feeling that no matter what you do, they’ve already done it. Wherever you go, they’ve already been there. It’s about feeling haunted by your partner’s past and being constantly reminded of it to the point of madness.”

Lee continues, “This song is for anyone that feels like they have shoes they are always filling in their relationship, to the point where it drives you a little bit crazy. It’s a creepy, sexy, retaliation about realizing your position in a new relationship.”

