Elle Goulding – Black Prada Dress

Today, globally acclaimed singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding returns with brand new single “Black Prada Dress”, hot on the heels of announcing her highly anticipated sixth studio album I Know Too Much, arriving 4th September.

Premiered during Ellie’s set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend over the bank holiday, “Black Prada Dress” immediately sparked major fan reaction online, with clips rapidly circulating across social media. On Sunday (7th June), Ellie will return to Later… with Jools Holland to perform the single – a significant full-circle moment, having first appeared on the show in 2009 ahead of the release of her debut album.

Exploring the tension between perception and reality, “Black Prada Dress” is a caustic, self-aware portrait of the fractured selves we construct to survive, perform and protect ourselves – unravelling in real time.

An early glimpse into I Know Too Much, “Black Prada Dress” was written by Ellie and produced by the album’s executive producer Jack Rochon, who she discovered on TikTok while he was still relatively unknown. Long recognised for her instinct for emerging talent – having first discovered producer Starsmith at the beginning of her own career – Ellie immediately connected with Rochon creatively, with the pair shaping the album together over the past couple of years.

““Black Prada Dress” really sets the tone for I Know Too Much. The album came from the idea that maybe we can know too much. There is a certain kind of freedom in the ease of not knowing. This album is a collection of songs that represent a crossroads in my life where I realized what the freedom of not knowing has gifted me in the past, yet a time when I am at the precipice of understanding the true power in knowing.

Through the chaos of this great change, I went to my comfort zone and found my refuge in the studio. My initial instinct was I didn’t know where it was all going, but I just knew I needed to be in the studio. Writing a song has always been my best form of therapy” – Ellie Goulding

One of the most successful artists of the 21st century, Ellie Goulding has amassed over 55 billion streams globally and sold more than 44 million albums. Among the top five most-streamed British female artists in the world, she holds the UK record for the most No.1 albums by a British female artist (tied with Adele), as well as the record for the most UK Singles Chart entries for any British female solo artist in history.

Ellie’s catalogue remains one of the most viral in pop, repeatedly trending on social media worldwide, with “Starry Eyed” recently returning to the UK Official Charts after reaching #1 on TikTok earlier this year – further cementing Ellie’s status as one of pop’s most enduring and influential voices.

#elliegoulding