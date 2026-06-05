carolesdaughter today announces her long-awaited debut album, You Can’t Spell Sweetheart Without Thea, arriving July 10, alongside the release of the striking new music video for album centerpiece “The Invisible Man.”

A bold statement from an artist entering her most fully realized era, You Can’t Spell Sweetheart Without Thea finds carolesdaughter transforming the raw emotional intensity that first made her a breakout voice into something richer, stranger, and impossible to categorize. Equal parts torch singer, poet, provocateur, and pop songwriter, she emerges on the album as a singular creative force—one whose world blends literary references, jazz-inflected melodies, high-fashion glamour, performance art, and unflinching emotional honesty.

For listeners who first discovered her through the jagged edges of her early work, You Can’t Spell Sweetheart Without Thea reveals an artist in full evolution. The Southern California-born singer-songwriter has spent the years since her breakthrough redefining herself on her own terms, trading expectations for artistic freedom and embracing a sound that is as adventurous as it is vulnerable.

What began as a voice for adolescent angst has evolved into one of alternative pop’s most singular artistic visions. The tattooed mall-goth provocateur who first captured the internet’s attention has evolved into an artist whose work now draws equally from jazz, fashion, literature, classic pop songwriting, and emotional autobiography. The result is a body of work that feels expansive, elegant, strange, and deeply personal—an album that embraces contradiction rather than shying away from it.

That evolution comes into sharp focus on “The Invisible Man,” a haunting meditation on loneliness, longing, and the relentless pursuit of connection.

Anchored by one of the album’s most affecting performances, the song captures the emotional tension between accepting disappointment and continuing to hope anyway.

“’The Invisible Man’ is about the kind of chronic and deep loneliness that comes from a lifetime of disappointment,” says carolesdaughter. “Aware that what I am chasing might not exist but still looking anyway. I borrowed the title from the famous book Invisible Man as I feel we often go through life unseen by everyone around us. I have a tattoo on my chest that says ‘what is there to do but go on?’ And even though I know I’m going to be hurt over and over again, we somehow keep getting up. I put on my favorite Prada heels, go out, do it all again. It’s always okay to cry first.”

At the center of You Can’t Spell Sweetheart Without Thea is a creative rebirth. Throughout the album, carolesdaughter rejects easy categorization, moving effortlessly between vulnerability and spectacle, melancholy and humor, sophistication and chaos. It is the sound of an artist stepping fully into herself—unafraid to be strange, elegant, messy, emotional, theatrical, or entirely unforgettable.

The album arrives as carolesdaughter continues to build on the global momentum that has established her as one of alternative music’s most compelling young artists. Having amassed hundreds of millions of streams worldwide and cultivated a fiercely devoted international audience, she now prepares to reconnect with fans overseas through her first UK and European headline dates in several years.

July 9 — Berlin, Germany — LARK

July 11 — Cheltenham, UK — 2000trees Festival

July 14 — London, UK — The Lower Third

July 16 — Paris, France — La Boule Noire

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