amilost – Bad Guy

Following support from BBC Introducing, Eurosonic ESNS, by and the viral success of their single “Tiny War”, London-based Norwegian–Scottish duo amilost return with their most fearless release to date. New single “Bad Guy”, via Icons Creating Evil Art, serves as the first glimpse of the duo’s upcoming EP How Scary Am I? and has already been selected as Track of the Week by BBC Introducing.

Written from the perspective of someone who has been unfairly cast as the villain in another person’s narrative, Bad Guy transforms betrayal, frustration and heartbreak into a cathartic alt-pop anthem. Blending grunge-soaked guitars, cinematic electronic production and amilost’s trademark emotional honesty, the track marks a bold new chapter for the duo.

“‘Bad Guy’ is about watching someone rewrite the truth in order to protect themselves,” explains vocalist Sigrid Zeiner. “It’s about being blamed, misunderstood and painted as the problem when you know the reality is far more complicated. Writing it became a way of taking that power back.”

Driven by explosive choruses, distorted guitars and an undercurrent of simmering anger, “Bad Guy” pushes amilost into heavier sonic territory while retaining the emotional vulnerability that has become their signature. Where previous releases often explored grief, healing and introspection, “Bad Guy” channels confrontation and self-preservation, turning personal conflict into a rallying cry.

The single arrives as the first preview of How Scary Am I?, an upcoming EP that finds amilost expanding both their sound and emotional range. Building upon the cinematic alternative pop of their acclaimed EP Chapters of a Heartbreak and the intimate acoustic reimaginings found on Live from Fish Factory Studios, the new material embraces sharper edges, louder dynamics and a willingness to explore darker emotional territory.

Comprised of Norwegian vocalist Sigrid Zeiner and Scottish drummer Ross Craib, amilost have steadily established themselves as one of alternative pop’s most compelling emerging acts. Several of their singles have received extensive support from Norway’s NRK P3 and landed on major editorial playlists across Spotify and Apple Music.

In 2024, the duo broke through internationally with “Tiny War”, which amassed more than 25 million views across TikTok and social media, helping introduce their blend of Scandinavian melancholy and cinematic British alt-pop to a global audience. Since then, amilost have performed at showcase festivals including Eurosonic ESNS, recorded live sessions for BBC Introducing, and played shows around Europe.

With “Bad Guy” already earning early recognition from BBC Introducing and a major TikTok and Instagram campaign launching in partnership with Zebr alongside upcoming UK and European live dates, amilost are poised for their biggest chapter yet.

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