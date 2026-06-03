Tems – What You Need

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, Oscar-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Tems unveils the official music video for “What You Need,” a standout track from her acclaimed EP Love Is A Kingdom, out now via RCA Records/Since ’93.

Directed by Ayinde Anderson, the visual brings the song’s emotional depth into focus, expanding on the themes of desire, vulnerability, and self-worth that sit at the heart of the record. As Tems navigates the complexities of love and reciprocity, the video captures the tension between longing for connection and recognizing one’s own value.

Produced, written, and composed almost entirely by Tems, Love Is A Kingdom is a seven-track exploration of love, power, and spiritual clarity that showcases her continued artistic evolution and creative independence. Featuring fan favorites including “First,” “I’m Not Sure,” “Big Daddy,” and “Lagos Love,” the project further solidifies Tems as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music.

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