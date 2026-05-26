Wet Leg – moisturizer (deluxe)

While Wet Leg’s #1 hit “mangetout” is still riding high in the Alternative Radio Charts, moisturizer, their ripping second album is fast approaching its first anniversary. To celebrate, the Isle of Wight five-piece have announced moisturizer (deluxe), an expanded set that includes remixes from horsegiirL, The Dare and FDC DJs; three songs previously unreleased on streaming comprising “hi from me” which was originally only available on the Japanese CD, a demo of “don’t speak” recorded by Hester at her home studio and “u and me at home intro/outro” – the first part of which fans will recognise as the band’s walk-on music. The deluxe album is rounded off with a handful of live recordings made at LA’s The Village studios in 2025 and moisturizer (deluxe) will be released on July 10th.

The remix by FDC DJs (aka Carlos O’Connell and Tom Coll of Fontaines D.C.) is shared today alongside the announcement, their version of “catch these fists” twists it into something darker and seedier emphasising Teasdale’s barbed lyrics: “He don’t get puss, he get the boot” alongside brooding synths and propulsive drums.

Released at the height of last summer, moisturizer – with its highwire tales of new loves, enduring friendships and chauvinist losers – captured the spirit of a fried world that still has something to give. It absorbed quickly into the center of culture, peaking at #1 on the UK albums chart and receiving nominations for three Grammy awards and two Brit awards. A slew of huge shows surrounding the release – at LA’s Greek Theatre, Brooklyn Paramount, and Glastonbury, among others – announced Wet Leg as a band reborn, flexing and taunting onstage in their most energised, idiosyncratic sets yet.

Wet Leg roared into 2026 with nothing more to prove, but a lot of victories to celebrate. Starting the year in the Southern Hemisphere, the group toured Australia and New Zealand as part of Laneway Festival alongside acts like Chappell Roan, Geese and Pinkpantheress, with Teasdale joining NYC partyboy The Dare onstage to perform his remix of “mangetout” and Los Angeles singer-songwriter Role Model to act as Sally during a performance of his viral hit “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.” A series of shows in Japan followed alongside a massive sync of “mangetout” in Crave/HBO’s Heated Rivalry as well as Teasdale’s attendance and walking at Paris Fashion Week that rubber-stamped Wet Leg’s continued global dominance.

All of that eases them into an even bigger year for the band. In March, Wet Leg were the first musical guest on the debut season of SNL UK alongside host Tina Fey, an unprecedented honor that speaks to their status as one of the country’s premier artists. Hot on the heels of that performance, “mangetout” hit No. 1 on the US Alternative Radio airplay chart, making them the first female-fronted independent outfit to reach the top of the chart this decade. Additionally, Teasdale recently joined comedian Joe Wilkinson for an episode of his new Channel 4 show Train-ing It.

Fresh from two sets at Coachella (where horsegiirL joined them for “CPR” at the first weekend—watch it here.), this summer sees a series of outdoor summer shows in the UK—their largest headline shows to date—and appearances at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza and a massive hometown set at Isle of Wight festival.

All Upcoming Live Dates

Wed 3rd June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

Sat 6th June – The Governors Ball, NYC

Sun 7th June – All Things Go festival, Toronto

Tues 9th June – The Colosseum at Caesars, Windsor, ON

Fri 12th June – Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

Sun 14th June – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Fri 19th June – Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

Sun 21st June – PinkPop, Landgraaf, NL

Fri 26th June – OpenAir St. Gallen Festival, Switzerland

Sun 28th June – La Prima Estate, Italy

Tues 30th June – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow w/ Alanis Morrisette

Wed 1st July – Trinity College, Dublin

Wed 8th July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

Thurs 9th July – Millenium Square, Leeds

Fri 10th July – Alexandra Palace Park, London

Mon 13th July – Les Nuits de Fourvière, Lyon

Sat 25th July – Latitude Suffolk

Sun 26th July – Tramlines, Sheffield

Thurs 30th July – Lollapalooza, Chicago

Fri 31st July – Osheaga, Montreal

Sun 2nd August – Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, Iowa

Wed 5th August – Ogden Twilight, Ogden

Fri 7th August – Outside Lands, San Francisco

Sat 8th August – MAHA Festival, Omaha

Sun 9th August – Capitol Hill Block Party, Seattle

Wed 12th August – Paredes de Coura Festival, Portugal

Sat 22nd August – Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt

Sun 23rd August – Babylon Soundgarden, Istanbul

Fri 28th August – Rock En Seine, Paris

Sat 29th August – Forwards Festival, Bristol

#wetlegband