ADÉLA – Headline North American Tour

On the heels of her recent single, “KGB,” and her wrapped tour with Demi Lovato, ADÉLA (née Adéla Jergová) announces her first-ever headline North American tour.

The 19-date tour will include stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, two dates in Mexico City, plus a show in London this August. Tickets go on-sale on Friday, May 29th at 10am local time.

Last summer, the 22-year-old Slovakia-born artist released her debut EP, The Provocateur, via Capitol Records.

Drawing on ADÉLA’s lived experience and journey to achieve pop stardom, each track on the project tells the dramatized story of a young woman willing to do what it takes to achieve her dreams, as ADÉLA recounts several experiences, ranging from betrayal, defiance, and exploitation, while making it all feel larger than life.

Upon The Provoacteur’s release, ADÉLA garnered praise from outlets such as Vogue, Interview Magazine, The FADER, Harper’s Bazaar, NYLON, Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, i-D, and PAPER Magazine, the last of which declared that her “fame comes at no surprise.” With this acclaim in tow, ADÉLA quickly sold out her debut solo live performances in London, New York, and Los Angeles, later taking her electrifying stage presence on the road, opening for Demi Lovato on her North American tour, where she teased a handful of unreleased songs, which made waves on socials. As her rapidly growing fanbase anxiously anticipates her next body of work, it’s clear to see that the sky is the only limit for the rising pop star.

Listen/watch “KGB” and access tickets above, and find touring details below.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/25 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

9/9 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

9/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/12 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

9/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

9/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

9/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/20 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA

9/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

9/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

9/27 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA

9/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/30 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/3 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla

10/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Puebla

#adelajergova