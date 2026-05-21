XG – XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE

Global pop group XG has announced the North American leg of their highly anticipated second world tour, ‘XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE.’ The 7-show arena run kicks off Tuesday, November 3 in Oakland, CA and includes stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Hamilton, ON, Newark, NJ and Dallas, TX before wrapping on Sunday, November 22 in Mexico City, MX.

The North American dates follow the launch of ‘XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE’ in Japan this past February, where the group played multiple sold-out shows across Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya and more.

The tour arrives on the heels of XG’s first full-length album, THE CORE – 核, which debuted on the Billboard 200 and marked another major milestone in the group’s global rise. Its pre-release single “GALA” became XG’s third Top 40 U.S. radio hit following “LEFT RIGHT” and “WOKE UP,” with “LEFT RIGHT” spending 13 consecutive weeks on the chart.

“GALA” was also named Billboard’s favorite new music release in a fan-voted poll during launch week and debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart alongside artists including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, BLACKPINK, and HUNTR/X.

This marks XG’s first U.S. tour since making history as the only Japanese artist to perform at Coachella in April 2025, where they headlined the iconic SAHARA stage and earned widespread acclaim from U.S. and international media. The group will return to the U.S. festival circuit this August with a performance at Head in the Clouds in Los Angeles.

TICKETS: General on sale begins Friday, May 29 at 10 AM local time. Tickets can be purchased at xgalx.com/xg/tour/thecore.

PRESALE: The ALPHAZ Paid Members Presale begins Wednesday, May 27 at 10 AM local time and runs through Thursday, May 28 at 10 PM local time. Registration for the ALPHAZ Paid Members Presale is open now at xg.pasch.fan. Once registration is completed, a unique presale code required to purchase tickets will be displayed on the application page.

VIP: A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, May 27 at 10 AM local time. VIP packages include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, an invite to an exclusive preshow soundcheck by XG, limited-edition merchandise, and more.

XG – WORLD TOUR: THE CORE’ NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tuesday, November 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thursday, November 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Monday, November 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thursday, November 12 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Saturday, November 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tuesday, November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, November 22 – Mexico City, MX – Arena Ciudad de Mexico

#xgofficial