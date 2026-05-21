LISA, ANITTA & REMA – Goals

Today, three of the world’s most culturally dominant artists –– LISA, Anitta, and Rema –– come together on “Goals,” the latest release from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, out now via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings.

Expanding the album’s cultural and sonic reach, “Goals” draws from Latin pop, Afrobeats, and K-pop––sounds that have helped define the direction of global music. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Cirkut, the result is a propulsive, rhythm-driven record that moves beyond any one sound or region, reflecting the borderless energy and global scale of the FIFA World Cup. Together, LISA, Anitta, and Rema give the project one of its most immediate and far-reaching releases.

On the collaboration, LISA shares: “Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Album this year has been so exciting. Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honor to work with Anitta and Rema.” Anitta says: “My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional. I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament. It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on ‘Goals’! I’m very grateful for this opportunity.” Rema adds: “Three continents, one track…bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage.”

“Goals” follows the releases of “Por Ella” by Los Ángeles Azules & Belinda, “Echo” by Daddy Yankee & Shenseea, and “Illuminate” by Jessie Reyez & Elyanna, each contributing a distinct cultural perspective to the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album. With “Goals,” the project expands that vision further, connecting artists and audiences across continents through the shared language of the game.

As the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album continues to unfold, it brings together artists from across continents and genres, reflecting the diversity, scale, and reach of the tournament. The project mirrors the energy and cultural breadth of the global game, serving as a unifying platform where music and sport intersect—connecting fans, communities, and sounds from around the world.

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