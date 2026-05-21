Kelsey Lu – Comfort

Kelsey Lu today unveils her new single ‘Comfort’ – the latest offering from eagerly awaited album ‘So Help Me God’, out 12th June via Dirty Hit.

Following singles ‘Running To Pain’, ‘So Help Me God’ and ‘Better Than That’ featuring Sampha, this next single ‘Comfort’ opens in characteristic restraint – Lu’s vocals suspended soft and deliberate over a gentle instrumental that recalls the hushed intimacy of the album’s earlier singles – before the track undergoes a marked dynamic shift in its second half, expanding outward into a fuller, more visceral sonic palette as layers build beneath her voice and the production opens into something altogether more charged.

Taken from Lu’s ten-track album, co-produced with Jack Antonoff and Yves Rothman, ‘So Help Me God’ marks their return seven years after debut ‘Blood’. The new record is shaped by transformation where devotion, desire, grief and transcendence collapse into one another.

‘So Help Me God’ extends beyond music into a cohesive visual world, anchored by a short film created in collaboration with BAFTA-winning director Savanah Leaf. Starring French actor Garance Marillier and shot by photographer Yuma Al-Arashi, the film forms an inseparable companion to the record – together, they constitute a single, unified narrative work that cements Lu’s place at the intersection of music, fine art and culture.

Fresh from an 8-show residency at the iconic Blue Note – spanning Los Angeles and New York – Lu brought ‘So Help Me God’ to the stage for the very first time. She also unveiled ‘PENUMBRA’, a major new performance work she presented on 7th May at Palazzo Diedo in Venice, commissioned by Olivier Berggruen and Monteverde Productions. An immersive counterpart to the album, ‘PENUMBRA’ dissolves the lines between concert, installation and ritual – drawing audiences into a living environment of sound, movement and presence.

Spanning music, film and performance, ‘So Help Me God’ – out next month – marks a bold new chapter for Kelsey Lu, one that feels wider in scope, more visceral in presence and utterly uncompromising in its vision.

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