Naïka ft Kalash – ONE TRACK MIND PART II

Global pop sensation Naïka returns with “ONE TRACK MIND PART II,” a reimagining of her viral hit featuring Martinique-born French rapper Kalash.

The new version, performed in French and Haitian Creole, builds on the breakout success of the original “ONE TRACK MIND,” which has surpassed 30M global streams and sparked a viral wave of over 219K TikTok creations, while also reaching No. 1 on Spotify’s France Viral Chart and securing a Top 50 placement on the French Singles Chart.

This release was fueled by overwhelming fan demand across social platforms for a complete Creole rendition. The vision crystallized during a sold-out performance at Élysée Montmartre on March 5th, where Naïka and Kalash shared the stage for the first time. Their immediate creative chemistry paved the way for a strategic cross-cultural collaboration. By weaving together Naïka’s Haitian Creole with Kalash’s Martinican influence, the track transforms into a powerful anthem for the Caribbean diaspora. It expands on the original’s themes of self-worth and independence, offering a renewed message of self-empowerment within a fresh cultural context.

On the collab, Naïka shares, “I am very excited to bring a new life into ONE TRACK MIND in this way. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction when they hear what we have in store. Kalash really brought his fiery touch into this remix, and I believe we will be officially ready for summer once Part II comes out!!

The release comes within a breakout moment for Naïka. Her debut album ECLESIA has surpassed 60M streams within the first months of its release, debuting in the Top 10 on Spotify’s UK charts and marking a clear global breakthrough.

Drawing from her background as a third culture kid with a life spent across the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and the United States, she blends pop, R&B, and soul with traditional Haitian konpa rhythms, creating a sound that feels both personal and borderless.

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