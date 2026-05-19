Lowly – Liminal Space

Danish quintet Lowly are back with an as-yet-untitled fourth studio album due for release this Autumn via Bella Union. After their previous LP, 2023’s Keep Up the Good Work, Nanna Schannong (vocals), Soffie Viemose (vocals), Kasper Staub (synthesizer), Thomas Lund (bass), and Steffen Lundtoft (drums) wanted to reconnect to the creative process that bound them together when they formed over a decade ago: namely, getting in a room together with their instruments and working out their ideas with only their talent and their esteem for one another guiding the way. The result is a collection of songs of deep emotionality, exploring themes of parenthood, family, love, and loss, while expanding on the dreampop sound that made their early releases so popular throughout the UK and Europe.

Today, as a first taste of their new music, Lowly share the single “Liminal Space”, a twinkling mid-tempo ballad buoyed by soothing-yet-haunting guitar melodies and Soffie and Nanna’s crystal-clear, blissful harmonies.

Like many of Lowly’s songs, its uplifting beauty belies a tint of darkness, as it speaks plainly about the anxiety of raising children in an increasingly unstable world. “The lyrics are about being a parent and realizing you have to actually do something to not pass on the mess that you were given as a kid,” says Soffie. “To create brave little kids, you also have to be a role model.”

Danish quintet Lowly have quietly become one of the most singular and emotionally resonant bands in contemporary alternative music. Blending dream-pop, electronic textures, art-rock experimentation and luminous dual vocals, their music feels both intimate and otherworldly — constantly shifting, yet unmistakably their own. Few bands balance fragility and ambition with such elegance, creating songs that are immersive, inventive and deeply human. Their 2017 debut album, Heba, announced them as fearless innovators, pairing shimmering atmospheres with themes of displacement, tenderness and connection. Hifalutin followed in 2019, expanding their sonic palette into something even more adventurous and cinematic, full of restless beauty and emotional detail. By 2023’s Keep Up the Good Work, the band had evolved again, crafting a warmer, more reflective record shaped by friendship, loss and resilience — proof that Lowly continue to grow without ever sounding like anyone else.

Additionally, Lowly have announced news of an extensive Danish tour for January and February 2027

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