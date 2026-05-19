ear – Rumspringa

Today, ear announce their forthcoming record Rumspringa out May 29 via A24 Music.

IDM-indebted duo ear operates as a fifty-fifty collaborative art project. Their collage-like approach to production pairs experimental textures with the sentimentality and specificity of their songwriting. The result is music defined by integrity and a distinct sense of specialness. All at once fragile, immediate, and deeply intentional.

Since their first release “Nerves” (2024), through to their debut album The Most Dear and the Future (2025), ear has carved out a world defined by tension and intuition—where glitchy electronics and tender vocals coexist in careful balance.

Their rise has been equally deliberate with the band’s third opening for Yung Lean in Toronto then Montreal, and earlier this year selling out their first UK/EU and US tours.

When they first began making Rumspringa, the band wanted to create a “choose life” record. The title “Rumspringa” refers to a period in the lives of Amish teenagers when they are permitted to engage in activities typically prohibited by Amish life (i.e. Sex, drugs, electricity for non-farm-labor purposes, etc). This tradition allows those engaged in Rumspringa to gain context about the outside world before deciding whether to remain Amish. The period of Rumspringa acts as a metaphorical framework for thinking about what “choose life” means. The complications involve how destructive or beautiful the decision to pursue personal independence is.

#_ear_