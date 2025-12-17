Robber Robber – Suspicious Minds

Late last month, the undefinable Vermont quartet Robber Robber announced their signing to Fire Talk Records and shared their first new music following their much-discussed 2024 debut. Today, Robber Robber return to unveil their final offering of 2025: a mercurial cover of Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.”

Well-worn and grungy, Robber Robber’s take on the classic chart-topper contorts the storied dysfunction and mistrust into something entirely their own. Presented alongside a visual accompaniment helmed by Robber Robber co-founders Nina Cates and Zack James, the “Suspicious Minds” video assembles dimly-lit and highly-evocative footage which coalesces with Robber Robber’s distinct visual identity.

Robber Robber’s “Suspicious Minds” cover comes off the release of their comeback single “Talkback.” Of today’s “Suspicious Minds” cover, Robber Robber add: “We went through an Elvis phase where we listened to a bunch of Elvis for a couple of weeks and watched those two movies about him and Priscilla, and ‘Suspicious Minds’ has always been a favorite. We recorded a version of it as a fun activity — at the time we didn’t expect to release it or anything. It is interesting to think about the original context of the song and how it translates to a modern day. Given that, to my understanding Elvis was actually giving his wife quite a lot of good reason to be suspicious. Kinda a gaslight song tbh — definitely feels a little more tongue in cheek now. Regardless! The song is a real ripper. Shoutout to the guy who wrote it originally, Mark James, who also wrote ‘Hooked On A Feeling’… big fan of his work.”

Surrounding the release of their debut album Wild Guess, Robber Robber received a wealth of praise. “This band is doing the Lord’s work,” hailed Bandcamp, as countless compliments for the band’s “unpredictable” (The FADER) sound avalanched. Robber Robber were quickly anointed as one of the year’s Best New Artists by Stereogum, with Wild Guess receiving year-end acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Paste, Post-Trash and more. Hometown publications from the eclectic hotbed of Burlington heralded Robber Robber as “as summation of the current scene” (Seven Days), and soon after word spread. Robber Robber embarked on a headline tour, and were subsequently tapped to join noise giants Julie across a string of European shows. Earlier this year, Robber Robber tapped into their vast network of sonic experimentalists to help craft Wild Guest, an extended-play collecting remixes from This is Lorelei, GIFT, Club Casualties and other appreciators of Robber Robber.

