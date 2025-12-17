Gylt – Wrought/Rot

Today, Los Angeles-based crossover hardcore band Gylt shares single “Wrought/Rot.”

The new track comes from their forthcoming EP, In 1,000 Agonies, I Exist, out on January 16, 2026, via Get Better Records.

Wrought: forged, fashioned, willed into existence.

Rot: to decay, putrefy, spoil. To deteriorate morally and physically.

Gylt: from Old English. A crime, sin, debt, a fault.

Formed in 2023, Gylt is a 5 piece crossover hardcore band based in LA. Focused on the cost of redemption and the weight of what remains after harm.

Their songs examine penance, absolution, divine punishment, and the burden of existence. Their new EP In 1,000 Agonies I Exist is their answer to the moral reckonings of subsistence in a cold and punitive world.

