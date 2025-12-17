Dragony – Shadow and Flame

After two albums on which Austrian Power Metal band Dragony took on fantastical interpretations of real-life historical events, it has now become time for the band to once again return to their pop-culture influences — and thus the new single “Shadow and Flame” was created over the summer of 2025.

For this song, the band took inspiration from the popular video game Elden Ring and its DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. In order to properly pay tribute to such a monumental game, Dragony have not only expanded their own permanent lineup with the addition of new second lead singer Maria Nesh, but also received some additional support from the phenomenal Brittney Slayes (UNLEASH THE ARCHERS). Lasse Elkjear from Denmark was once again responsible for the epic orchestrations, and legendary producer Jacob Hansen took care of the sound

Singer Siegfried Samer says, “As a longtime fan of the games published by Fromsoft, I of course also played Elden Ring passionately — and so it became time to release a third song inspired by the Fromsoft universe after our previous titles ‘Kiln of the First Flame’ and ‘Lords of the Hunt’ already took inspiration from Dark Souls and Bloodborne. So we are finishing off the trilogy with ‘Shadow and Flame,’ and in addition to a full-fledged new band member in the shape of our new second lead singer Maria Nesh, we also received some excellent support from the brilliant Brittney Slayes from UNLEASH THE ARCHERS, who adds another very distinctive touch to the song.

“The cover artwork was once again created by Stan Decker for us, who already did the artwork for our album Hic Svnt Dracones. The very dark and somber image depicts an interpretation of the ‘Scadutree’ from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC of Elden Ring, in combination with a fiery serpent, which symbolizes the character ‘Messmer,’ who plays a prominent part in the story of the game.”

DRAGONY LIVE 2026:

ON TOUR WITH ENSIFERUM + FREEDOM CALL:

1/7 —Heidelberg, DE — Halle 02

1/8 — Treviso, IT — New Age

1/9 — Zürich, CZ — Meh Suff! Winter Festival

1/10 — Paris, FR — La Machine Du Moulin Rouge (No Freedom Call)

1/11 — London, GB — The Dome

1/13 — Esch/Alzette, LU — Rockhal

1/14 — Haarlem, NL — Patronaat

1/15 — Cologne, DE — Live Music Hall

1/16 — Geiselwind, DE — Music Hall

1/17 — Leipzig, DE — Hellraiser

1/18 — Stuttgart, DE — LKA Longhorn

1/19 — Hamburg, DE — Markthalle

1/20 —Frankfurt, DE — Batschkapp

1/21 —Berlin, DE — Festsaal Kreuzberg

1/22 — Warsaw, PL — Proxima

1/23 — Kosice, SK — Colloseum

1/24 — Krakow, PL — Hype Park

1/25 — Budapest, HU — Barba Negra

1/27 — Munich, DE — Backstage Werk

1/28 — Brno, CZ — Sono

1/29 — Salzburg, AT — Rockhouse

1/30 — Memmingen, DE — Kaminwerk

1/31 — Nijmegen, NL — Doornroosje

2/1 — St. Niklaas, BE — De Casino

HEADLINE AND FESTIVAL SHOWS:

2/21 — St. Pölten, AT — Freiraum

3/14 — Marsberg, DE — Metal Diver Festival

3/23-3/28 — Mayrhofen, AT — Full Metal Mayrhofen

4/10-4/11 — Roskilde, DK — Epic Fest

5/29 — Alesund, NO — Warriors Of Steel Festival

6/11 — Zamora, ES — Z! Live

