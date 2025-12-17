Alanis Morissette – Ave Maria

On the heels of her successful Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Alanis winds down for the holiday season with a cover of the classic devotional, “Ave Maria.” Originally composed by Franz Schubert and later set to the Latin prayer, this ode to the Virgin Mary is one of the holiday’s most storied tunes. Now, Alanis adds to a who’s who list of renditions with a down-tempo version that stays true to the classic melody, with added flair from her singular vocals.

Since 2020, Alanis has shared a multitude of seasonal covers including “O Holy Night” (2024), Last Christmas EP (2023), “Little Drummer Boy” (2022), and “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” (2020).

