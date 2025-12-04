Vanessa Carlton – Animal

Vanessa Cartlton releases the official music video for “Animal” from her upcoming album Veils. Her first new music in 5 years.

“Animal” is the first single off of her upcoming album Veils, which will come out in early 2026. This is a little insight from Vanessa about what “Animal” means to her:

“The song is about stoicism. The idea of knowing we cannot control external forces; she is being hunted and she accepts the reality of what is happening. The acceptance allows her to truly see the animal. Does she even identify with this creature? Every human has an animal within them. Are you hunting? Are you being hunted? Who is the animal?”

