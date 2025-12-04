TOMORA – Ring The Alarm

TOMORA, the new duo featuring The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands and AURORA, have released their debut single and video “RING THE ALARM,” out now via Capitol Records.

Until now, TOMORA’s identity was unknown, with their presence on next year’s festival lineups for Coachella, NOS Alive, Colours of Ostrava, Øya and Down The Rabbit Hole sparking online speculation as to who the mysterious act may be.

But today, all is revealed. TOMORA is two entities – TOM and ORA – as one. And by way of an introduction to their world, they have unleashed “RING THE ALARM” ; a glorious, mechanized sound of alien contact, alive with chaos, mischief and release. “RING THE ALARM” – which premiered today by BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, is a record that slips across eras, it’s a sharp reminder of what 33 revolutions per minute can do. This is the sound of atoms splitting inside your head — “Oscillations” by Silver Apples rewired for the 21st century to make the kind of electronic record that feels cosmically tuned to blow speaker stacks the world over.

It starts with a signal, a tuned digital alarm that rings and rings and rings until a relentless bass drum kicks in and a joyous vocal joins, singing a three-word refrain that should feel like a warning but instead lands as the ultimate invitation, a command for anyone standing in front of it: RING THE ALARM.

Of the single, the duo say: “We wanted TOMORA to be a band, not two individuals. It’s our musical feeling come to life.”

TOMORA is the result of two unique and pioneering artists’ worlds colliding, inevitably. As one half of The Chemical Brothers, Tom Rowlands has defined the sound of British electronic music, and AURORA has established herself one of pop music’s most distinctive voices. Their orbits began to converge, and before long AURORA featured on The Chemical Brothers’ GRAMMY® Award-winning 2019 album No Geography – a favor returned when Tom produced some of her acclaimed 2024 album What Happened To The Heart?. The natural chemistry between the two artists, and alchemy that came from their collaboration, has led us to this point: “RING THE ALARM.” More news will follow from TOMORA.

