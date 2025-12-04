ROSALÍA – LUX TOUR 2026
Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and global visionary ROSALÍA announces her most extensive headlining tour to date — the LUX TOUR 2026, a sweeping 42-show arena run across 17 countries in support of her critically acclaimed new album LUX, out now via Columbia Records.
Produced by Live Nation, the LUX TOUR 2026 kicks off March 16 in Lyon, France at LDLC Arena, with performances across France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, before wrapping September 3 in San Juan at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 11 on rosalia.com.
The tour will bring to life ROSALÍA’s fourth full-length body of work, LUX, originally recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daníel Bjarnason. The album features several collaborators including Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza, Yves Tumor, and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana.
Since its release, LUX has delivered the strongest commercial debut of ROSALÍA’s career and set new milestones for Spanish-language music on a global scale, breaking multiple all-time records across major markets. The album opened at #1 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Chart—marking the artist’s second global chart-topping debut, and achieved the biggest streaming debut ever for a female Spanish-language artist on the platform.
LUX also saw historic results in Spain, record-setting performances in France and the United Kingdom, multiple #1 debuts across Europe, her highest-ever placement in the United States, and impressive momentum across Latin America, ROSALÍA’s new album reaffirms her position as one of the most influential and boundary-breaking artists in music today.
Both critically and commercially, LUX represents ROSALÍA’s most ambitious and accomplished body of work to date—praised for its visionary blend of classical composition, global pop innovation, and spiritual intimacy.
With MOTOMAMI, ROSALÍA became the first Spanish artist to debut at #1 on Spotify’s Global Album Chart, achieved the highest Metacritic score of the year, and delivered one of the most celebrated tours of the decade with the sold-out MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR. Her influence has since expanded globally—from her commanding 2025 Met Gala moment in custom Balmain, to fronting Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 campaign, to serving as a New Balance Global Ambassador, to her acting debut in HBO’s Euphoria (2026).
Now, with LUX and the LUX TOUR 2026, ROSALÍA enters her most transformative artistic chapter yet.
ROSALÍA – LUX TOUR 2026 DATES:
Mon Mar 16 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
Wed Mar 18 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri Mar 20 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Sun Mar 22 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
Wed Mar 25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
Mon Mar 30 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
Wed Apr 01 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
Fri Apr 03 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
Sat Apr 04 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
Wed Apr 08 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Thu Apr 09 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
Mon Apr 13 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Apr 15 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Apr 17 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Sat Apr 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Apr 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Mon Apr 27 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
Wed Apr 29 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 01 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
Tue May 05 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jun 04 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Jun 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Thu Jun 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jun 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Jun 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Mon Jun 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Jul 03 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Mon Jul 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Jul 16 – Bogotá, CO – Movistar Arena
Fri Jul 24 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
Sat Jul 25 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
Sat Aug 01 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
Sun Aug 02 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
Mon Aug 10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena
Sat Aug 15 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena VFG
Wed Aug 19 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
Mon Aug 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
Wed Aug 26 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
Thu Sep 03 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
#rosalia.vt